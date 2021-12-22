RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions held North Decatur to just 11 points in the first half and led 29-11 at the break. Rushville kept the pedal down in the second half to cruise to the 59-27 victory.
Rushville improves to 7-4 on the season. The Lady Chargers fall to 10-6.
A drive to the bucket by Rushville’s Belle Gossett opened the scoring in the game. North answered with a rebound bucket by Ella Kunz. Sophia Dora had a rebound bucket for the Lady Lions before Madelyn Bohman hit a short jumper in the lane.
Rushville opened a 10-4 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Lexi Morris and Annika Marlow. Kacey Barker hit a bomb from the left corner to close the gap, but Morris answered with a triple to push the lead back to six. A layup by Briley Munchel for Rushville and rebound bucket by Bohman for North closed the first quarter with Rushville leading 15-9.
A Morris 3-pointer started the second quarter. Marlow followed with a bucket as the lead grew to 20-9. North got on the board with 5:05 to play in the half on a bucket by Madi Allen. Rushville held the Lady Chargers scoreless the rest of the half.
A Leonie Boyer bucket started a 9-0 run to close the half. Dora’s bucket on the fast break ended the scoring with Rushville on top 29-11 at the break.
Two bucket by Rushville’s Morris started the third quarter. North ended the scoring drought at the 4:20 mark on a bucket by Bohman in the lane. Rushville extended the lead with back-to-back 3-pointers by Gossett and Marlow.
North closed the third quarter on a 6-2 run. Kunz scored off the Bohman assist. Kunz returned the favor with an assist on the Bohman bucket. Bohman’s bucket on the fast break capped the third quarter with the Lady Chargers trailing 42-19.
A Clare Kinker bucket and basket in the paint by Kunz started the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to 42-23. Out of a Rushville timeout, Dora hit a 3-pointer. The deficit was cut to 20 at 45-25 on a Kunz bucket and again at 47-27 on a bucket by Barker.
Rushville closed out the game on a 12-0 run. Jin Calaf’s bucket ended the scoring on the night with the Lady Lions winning 59-27.
The Lady Lions were led by Morris and Marlow with 13 points each. Dora was also in double figures with 10 points. Munchel finished with nine points. Gossett and Boyer both had five points. Cassidy Tellas and Calaf both had two points. Dora had a team-high five rebounds and Marlow had a team-high six assists.
For the Lady Chargers, Bohman led the way with 10 points. Kunz finished with eight points. Barker had five points. Allen and Kinker both finished with two points.
Rushville won the junior varsity game 37-22. Kylee Herbert led Rushville with 12 points. Olivia Smith had eight points. Kiley Parsley finished with seven points. Trish Morgan had five points. Gracie Buzzard scored four points. Audrey Angle hit a free throw for one point. Smith had a team-high seven rebounds.
