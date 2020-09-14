FAIRLAND - A Triton Central goal in the first minute of the game did not slow the Lady Lions in the quest for their second win of the season. Rushville quickly regrouped and outscored the Lady Tigers 4-1 the rest of the way to post the 4-2 victory in soccer action Saturday.
Head Coach Kallie Peterman said, "The past few seasons working with these girls, our team motto has always been playing as a unit and working together. The past few games and practices, these girls have truly played as a team unit and have bonded in a way that allows them to play at and above their talent level. We still have a ways to go with improving the little techniques, but overall I couldn't be happier to be their coach."
After the early Triton Central goal, the Lady Lions evened the game with a goal from junior Audrey Gettinger on the Belle Gossett assist.
Later in the first half, senior Olivia Dora scored the second goal with an assist from senior Joleigh Geise. This put the Lions up 2-1.
At the end of the first half, junior Lily Krodel scored off a pass from sophomore Audrey Gulley to give Rushville a 3-1 lead at the half.
In the second half, Dora scored yet again off of another assist from Gossett.
"I thought we played really well today. We had a few negatives such as grouping, which I myself need to work on, and more communication would be good too. It felt good to be on that back post and make those two goals because those are the drills we have been practicing at practice,” Dora said.
Shots on goal for Rushville totaled 32 including nine by Gossett, seven by Dora, five by junior Lexi Morris, three by senior Joleigh Geise, two each by Gettinger and Krodel, and one each by junior Allie Yung and sophomore Izzy Wilson.
Senior captain Alexis Fenimore said,"I feel like we played very well. We listened to each other and knew what we needed to do. We never gave up when we had a chance to play strong. We followed our passes that led to opportunities to get ahead. All in all, we played as a family."
Sophomore keeper Kelby Roberts had nine saves for the game.
