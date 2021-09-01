RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lion hosted Triton Central on Tuesday and doubled up the Lady Tigers 6-3 in soccer action.
The first goal was scored by senior Allie Yung within the first five minutes of the game. Yung also went on to score her second goal later on in the game.
Senior Savannah Gray scored the second goal of the first half off of a corner kick four minutes later.
The third goal of the first half came from junior Jin Calaf.
At the half, the Lady Lions were up 3-1.
In the second half, in addition to Yung, senior Lily Krodel was able to secure two more goals for Rushville with both assists from junior Belle Gossett. Krodel's first goal came within the first two minutes of the half.
Shots on goal for the Lady Lions totaled at 34 for the evening including Krodel (10), Yung (7), Gossett (5), Calaf (5), Gray (3), senior Audrey Gettinger (2), junior Audrey Gulley (1) and senior Kylee Macy (1).
Junior keeper Kelby Roberts had seven saves for the night. Senior Lexi Morris saw time in the second half as goalie. The defensive line was able to hold the Lady Tigers for two offsides calls.
Junior outside back Hannah Selby said, "I think that we did an amazing job working together. We passed a lot more and worked as a team. I didn't see much negativity which is good and we are finally feeling like a family."
Junior keeper Roberts added, "We played really well tonight overall. We were fundamentally sound from start to finish, and kept our offensive game strong all the way through. We could have stayed a little more engaged at times, but all-in-all we had a really strong win over a quick Triton Central team."
Coach Kallie Peterman said, "I'm really proud of the way the girls handled themselves tonight. Triton Central really worked us at the end of the first half and into the second. Being up two at halftime is always a bit uneasy for us because it's just enough for the other team to make a come back. I always preach to the girls that we have to treat each minute of the game like it is 0-0, and they really kept themselves together as a unit tonight for a solid win."
Rushville plays at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lawrenceburg.
-Information provided.
