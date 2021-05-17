RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions played host to EIAC foe South Dearborn on Saturday for a conference doubleheader.
In the opener, South Dearborn tossed a one-hitter en route to the 6-0 victory.
Grace Muir had the lone hit for the Lady Lions. Molly Zachery had a sacrifice bunt to move Muir over, but Rushville could not push across the run.
Kara Chandler suffered the loss in the circle, allowing four hits while striking out eight.
In the second game, South Dearborn jumped out to an early lead with six runs in the first inning. Rushville closed the deficit to 6-3, but could not add any more runs and fell to the Lady Knights 8-3.
Briley Munchel, Belle Gossett, Muir, Jama Barnes, Kendra Hamilton, and Lily Brown each collected singles in the contest.
Rochelle Meyers took the loss in the circle, allowing eight runs on 14 hits.
The losses move the Lady Lions to 6-14 on the season and 2-11 in conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.