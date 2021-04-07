BATESVILLE – In the conference opener for the Lady Lions softball team, Batesville held off Rushville 2-1. Rushville is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the EIAC.
Batesville jumped out to the early lead with two runs in the first inning.
The Lady Lions responded with a run in second, but that was all the scoring in the game.
Rushville had singles by Abby Herbert, Molly Zachery and Rochelle Meyers. Grace Muir added a double.
Rushville’s junior varsity team opened the season with an 11-8 victory over Shelbyville.
Shelbyville led 6-2 in the sixth inning before the Lady Lions roared back. Rushville batted around with Brittney Mahan, Hannah Strain, Kiley Parsley, and Donna Fraizer crossing the plate for the Lady Lions.
The Lady Golden Bears answered with two runs to lead 8-6 in the seventh. Rushville plated five runs in the seventh inning with hits from Ericka Kuhn and Katelyn Asher.
Freshman Kylie Grey picked up the win in the circle, pitching all seven innings and racking up eight strikeouts.
