RUSHVILLE — The Lady Lion soccer team lost a tight match to Centerville by the final of 5-4.
Centerville scored in the final minute to steal the victory.
The Lady Lions had goals by Lily Krodel off the Lexi Morris assist, Audrey Gulley off the Audrey Gettinger assist, Summer Stanley off another Morris assist and Savannah Gray on a break-away.
The Lady Lions tallied 25 shots on goal. Morris led the way with six followed by Krodel five, Gray five, Stanley four, Gettinger two, Gulley one, Haley Shoffner one and Belle Gossett one.
RCHS sophomore keeper Kelby Roberts tallied 18 saves and freshman Megan Whitham had one save.
The Lady Lions also honored seniors Joleigh Geise (Captain), Violet Wehr, Olivia Dora, Summer Stanley, Alexis Fenimore (Captain), and Jeremiah Geise (manager).
Batesville 8, Rushville 0
On Thursday, visiting Batesville knocked off the Lady Lions 8-0 in EIAC action.
The Lady Lions had 10 shots on goal including four from Lexi Morris and four from Audrey Gulley. Lily Krodel and Audrey Gettinger both had one shot.
Sophomore keeper Kelby Roberts had 10 saves and freshman keeper Megan Whitham had five saves. The Lady Lions travel to Muncie Burris at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
