BROOKVILLE - The Lady Lions suffered a tough loss on the road against the Lady Wildcats of Franklin County. The game went to a pair of overtime sessions before penalty kicks decided the 8-7 Lady Wildcat victory.
After regulation time, the score between Rushville and FC was 3-3.
Goals were scored by Rushville junior Jin Calaf, senior Lexi Morris and senior Allie Yung.
Morris scored off of a free kick at the sideline and Yung's goal was scored off of a PK from a penalty in the goalie box from the Franklin County defense.
Yung was the lead shooter for the Lady Lions with five shots on goal. Senior captain Audrey Gettinger had three shots on goal. Senior captain Lily Krodel had two shots on goal. Junior Belle Gossett, Calaf, and Morris each had one shot on goal.
After finishing regulation in a tie, the game moved on to two 7-minute sessions for overtime. During OT No. 1, Yung scored a lone goal off of a free kick to bring the score 4-3 Rushville.
In OT No. 2, Franklin County was also able to secure another goal, tying the score back up to 4-4.
After both overtimes with a tied score, the game moved to penalty kicks. Junior Izzy Wilson, Yung, Morris, Gossett, and junior Audrey Gulley were selected to take the PKs for Rushville. While Yung, Morris, and Gossett were able to secure goals for Rushville, Franklin County was able to score one more PK.
The defensive line was able to hold the Lady Wildcats for seven offside calls. Freshman keeper Macy Jo Seyfferle had three saves and keeper Morris had 13 saves.
Head Coach Kallie Peterman said, "We played with a fire for the game that we haven't seen to this extent all season. We knew coming into this game that it was going to be a good match for us. Last year, we also lost to Franklin County after two 7-minute overtimes and a PK shoot out. Our girls honestly left everything they had out on that field. Looking back at the game, I don't know if there is anything we should or could have done differently. Our defensive line played one of their best games tonight and our midfield and offensive players worked incredibly well together up top.
"Senior Lexi Morris made another appearance at keeper tonight which is not her typical position. She had an amazing second half and overtime. She guessed every single penalty kick correctly and just barely missed the ones that squeezed by. Not many goalies can jump the right way for every single kick, but Lexi did and we are so proud of her effort tonight. We had so many great things going for us tonight and I know we will take what we learned today and apply it to the rest of our games this week," Coach Peterman added.
Saturday, the Lady Lions host Greensburg at home for Senior Night and Battle of the Ball starting at 9:45 a.m.
-Information provided.
