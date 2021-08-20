BATESVILLE — On the road at EIAC foe Batesville, the Lady Lion soccer team fell to the Lady Bulldogs 8-1.
Rushville’s lone goal came off a free kick just outside the 18 by Allie Yung.
Yung led the Lady Lions with two shots on goal.
Junior Jin Calaf, senior Lexi Morris, junior Belle Gossett, and senior Lily Krodel all had one shot on goal. The Lady Lions defensive line held the Bulldogs for five offside calls and junior keeper Kelby Roberts had 14 saves and two stops. Freshman keeper Macy Jo Seyfferle saw some action in the second half before the game was called for weather with 28 minutes left on the clock.
Senior captain Audrey Gettinger said, “In the game tonight I felt like we were a second half team, even though we didn’t spend much time in that half. Myself, as a midfielder, felt like I wasn’t getting back fast enough, and I saw that with a few other girls. Another thing I saw was that we would get the ball up and have no one to pass it to, so it got sent back to the side we were defending almost immediately.”
Yung added, “Tonight I think we played extremely well together and showed how much a family we are. We still have things to work on, but can improve tremendously. This year, I am playing for several people that are dear to my heart so to have the first goal of the season is an amazing feeling.”
Coach Peterman said, “I really agree with some of the struggles Audrey pointed out. We did not start off at full potential, but quickly in the second half, we pulled ourselves together. We have a handful of things to work on tomorrow at practice to get ready for our big week. Allie really said it best when she talked about how we worked together as a team. Today’s game might have been one of the best games we’ve had showcasing both loyalty and unity on the field and that truly was our greatest victory.”
Next week the Lady Lions host a busy schedule with home games against Muncie Burris at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Union County at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Oldenburg at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
