GREENSBURG — Rushville traveled south on SR 3 to face North Decatur in volleyball action Monday. The host Lady Chargers were up for the task and knocked off the Lady Lions in three sets 25-16, 28-26 and 25-21.
“It was an exciting match with great plays on both sides of the net,” Coach Scanlan said. “This was a fun match to watch as I saw some really good things from our players. Emily Hadley was outstanding with 28 serve receptions and 14 digs.”
For the Lady Lions, Hadley tallied seven points and two aces to go with the 28 serve receptions and 14 digs. Jama Barnes added 15 serve receptions and a team-high 16 digs. Olivia Yager had four points, five kills, seven assists and nine digs.
Shrayder Fischer and Josie Fields both finished with four kills. Abby Buckley had four points, three kills, four assists, nine digs and two solo blocks. Kara Chandler chipped in with five points and eight digs.
For the Lady Chargers, Haley Gorrell and Caroline Stapp led the team with nine kills each. Madelyn Bohman added eight kills.
Jenna Geis had a big game at the net with six solo blocks and five assisting blocks.
Bohman led the team in serve receptions with 17 passes and went 92% on playable digs. Stapp led the team in total digs with 19.
Sami Luttel led the team with four aces and put up 34 assists.
North posted a 25-24 and 25-18 victory in the junior varsity match.
For Rushville, Lily Brown had three points, two aces, two kills, 16 serve receptions and three digs. Chandler finished with six points, two aces, two kills, nine assists and six digs. Sophia Dora added four points, four kills, four assists and six digs. Josie Ballenger had three points,two aces and six digs. Ericka Kuhn tallied four points, two aces and four kills. Emilee Jackman had two kills.
Match with EC postponed
RUSHVILLE – Due to the heat inside the gym at Rushville, the varsity match between East Central and Rushville was called off for the night and will be made up at another time.
East Central won the opening set 26-24. With the scored 6-6 in the second set, the match was postponed.
“I have been very pleased with the play of the varsity team these last two games. We have players stepping up and making big plays,” Coach Scanlan said. “I can not say enough about the play of Emily Hadley who has been a beast on defense. I am also seeing great strides in our JV and freshman teams.”
In the junior varsity match, East Central won 25-11 and 25-14.
For the Lady Lions, Dora had three points, two assists, three kills, three assists and five digs. Chandler added two kills, three assists and 10 digs. Kuhn finished with two kills and seven digs. Jackman added one kill. Brown had seven serve receptions and nine digs. Ballenger added 12 serve receptions and four digs. Zachery had 14 serve receptions and seven digs. Carlie Kuhn tallied six serve receptions and four digs.
East Central won the freshman contest 25-8 and 25-18.
For Rushville, Ericka Kuhn had six points, one kill, 10 serve receptions and six digs. Ballenger added three points, one kill, two assists and four digs. Brittney Mahon added two points and two assists. Jocelyn Cain chipped in with one kill, 8 serve receptions and three digs. Mallory Angle had one kill and Kiley Parsley had five serve receptions and three digs.
