The Lady Lions and Lady Trojans of East Central were able to finish their volleyball match Tuesday night that had started on Aug. 25. The game was stopped in the second set due to heat related issues. The Lady Lions lost to the Lady Trojans 26-24, 25-13 and 25-13.
For the Lady Lions, Emily Hadley had 10 points, three aces, four kills, 13 serve receptions and 15 digs. Jama Barnes added 10 points, one ace 23 serve receptions and 10 digs. Oliva Yager tallied six assists and 10 digs. Abby Buckley added three kills and 10 digs. Sophia Dora had 10 digs and one solo block.
Richmond 3, Rushville 0
The Lady Lions fell to Richmond in three sets 25-10, 25-16 and 25-18.
“Richmond just outplayed us at the net. We could not get our blocks up fast enough and Richmond just pounded the ball,” Coach Scanlan said. “I thought the JV team played extremely well tonight and I was excited to see them get the win.”
For the Lady Lions, Emily Hadley finished with three kills, 24 serve receptions and 13 digs. Jama Barnes added 11 serve receptions and seven digs. Olivia Yager had two kills and 14 assists. Abby Buckley added seven kills. Carley Jobe had five points and Kendra Hamilton had four kills, 23 serve receptions and 16 digs.
Rushville won the junior varsity match 25-18 and 25-17.
For Rushville, Lily Brown had four points, three aces, eight serve receptions, six digs and one assist block. Josie Ballenger had eight serve receptions and seven digs. Molly Zachery added four points, one ace, 10 serve receptions and eight digs. Sophia Dora had nine points, five aces, five kills and three assists. Kara Chandler tallied 11 points, one ace, six kills, five assists and six digs.
