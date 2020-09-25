For a second time this season, the Lady Lion soccer team battled through two halves, two overtime periods and penalty kicks before falling. Rushville lost to conference foe Franklin County 3-2 after the Lady Wildcats connected on three penalty kicks and Rushville connected on one.
Goals for the Lady Lions include a direct kick from junior Lexi Morris and a shot by sophomore Audrey Gulley with an assist from sophomore Belle Gossett.
Rushville had 27 shots on goal including six each from both Morris and Gossett, five from junior Allie Yung, four from Gulley, three from junior Lily Krodel, and one each from junior Savannah Gray, and sophomores Izzy Wilson and Alexus Erlewein.
Rushville’s defense held the line for five offside calls. Sophomore keeper Kelby Roberts had 17 saves and senior keeper Joleigh Geise had two saves.
After the two 7-minute overtimes ended, Geise scored the lone penalty shot for the Lady Lions.
Information provided
