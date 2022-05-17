SHELBYVILLE - The Lady Lions tennis team traveled to Shelbyville to wrap up the regular season. Shelbyville knocked off Rushville 4-1. The Lady Lions end the regular season at 4-16.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Audrey Gulley lost 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Olivia Yager lost a tight match 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Rushville's No. 3 singles player Jin Calaf was victorious, defeating her opponent 6-4, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Cora Emory and Isabella Wilson dropped two competitive sets 6-2, 6-2. After taking an early lead, the No. 2 doubles team of Mallory McDaniel and Brooklyn Newbold lost in two sets of 6-4, 6-0.
The JV team also took on the Golden Bears and were victorious with a score of 6-4. Janne Vogel, Morgan Beard, Kizzi Pitman each earned singles victories for the team. The doubles teams of Volpi and Alexander and Beard and Edwards were able to capture the deciding wins on the doubles side to secure the team victory.
Rushville faces Union County in the first round of the sectional at Connersville.
