RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions tennis team hosted Shelbyville on Monday and fell to the Lady Golden Bears 5-0.
According to Coach Riddell, after dropping her first set 6-1, Audrey Gulley fought hard against her senior opponent at No. 3 singles to lose a close second set with a score of 7-5.
The No. 1 doubles team of Josie Fields and Juliana Simmermon battled their opponents to make a comeback and go to a third set, ultimately losing the match with scores of 6-3, 5-7, and 6-1. After two hours of gameplay, Alexis Fenimore was the last varsity match off the court, playing a total of three sets with scores 6-4, 4-6, and 6-1.
At junior varsity No. 1 doubles, Nova Tackett and Cora Emory represented their team well in three close matches with scores of 7-5, 6-4, and 6-3.
At JV 2 doubles, Mallory McDaniel and Jade Edwards played a strong game, but were not able to overcome their opponents with match scores of 6-3 and 6-3.
The team’s record is 5-14.
