RUSHVILLE - On Monday, the Lady Lion softball team lost 6-3 at Hauser and Rushville moved to 3-6 on the season.
The Lady Lions had 10 hits, but stranded nine runners.
Briley Munchel went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Grace Muir was also 2-for-4. Jama Barnes went 2-for-3. Belle Gossett hit her first home run of the season.
Rochelle Meyers took the loss, allowing two runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched. Kara Chandler came in and allowed four runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings.
East Central 7, Rushville 0
ST. LEON - On Tuesday, the Lady Lions fell at East Central 7-0.
The Lady Lions we’re unable to contain the high-powered offense of East Central, giving up the only runs in the game in the second inning.
Chandler took the loss. She lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and striking out four.
The junior varsity Lady Lions (5-4) fell 12-2 at East Central. Ericka Kuhn provided the highlight with a two-run home run in the top of the first.
