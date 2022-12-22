SEYMOUR - Rushville traveled to Seymour for girls basketball action at 10 a.m. Thursday to beat the incoming predicted weather.
The junior varsity Lady Lions grabbed a 10-6 lead after the first quarter, but trailed Seymour 17-14 at the half. Seymour held a slim 25-24 lead after three quarter, but the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Owls 15-12 in the final quarter to rally for the victory.
In the varsity contest, Rushville got off to a good start, scoring 17 points in the first quarter. The offense cooled from there as the Lady Owls rallied from the early deficit to win 48-34.
Briley Munchel led the way for the Lady Lions with eight points. Leonie Boyer was next with seven points. Belle Gossett and Kiley Parsley both scored five points. Gracie Buzzard score four points followed by Kylee Herbert three and Olivia Smith two.
Cougars knock off Lions
GREENFIELD - The Cougars of Greenfield-Central improved to 7-1 on the season with an 80-37 victory over Rushville Wednesday. The Lions drop to 1-5 on the season.
The Lions were led in scoring by Dylan Thomspon with nine points. XxZavien Jenkins added eight points, and Kameron Morton finished with seven points.
The Lions will next play in the Bob Wettig Tournament Dec. 27 at Richmond against Richmond and Heritage. Two games will be played Dec. 28 with opponents to be determined.
