CONNERSVILLE - On the road at EIAC foe Connersville, the Lady Lions fell to the Lady Spartans 12-2.
Connersville led 3-0 after the first inning. Rushville responded with two runs on the second off a home run by Abby Herbert.
The Lady Spartans put up nine unanswered runs to seal the victory.
The Lady Lions had seven hits on the night. Briley Munchel was 3-for-3 at the plate. Grace Muir and Jama Barnes both went 1-for-2. Molly Zachery was 1-for-1 with two walks.
Rushville is 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the EIAC.
