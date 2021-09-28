RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Lady Lions hosted the Suicide Awareness and Prevention benefit game in memory of Zora Allstatter and in support of SPARC.
In donations and selling T-shirts, the Lady Lions were able to raise more than $800 in memory of those who have lost their lives to suicide. In attendance of the game were members of SPARC and Zora's family.
Coach Peterman noted, "It was an honor to get to recognize their efforts in changing lives and spreading awareness for Suicide Awareness Month."
In honor of Suicide Awareness Month, Rushville wore purple uniforms for the cause.
The Lady Lions want to thank everyone who made today’s first annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention game possible. A big thank you goes out to individuals who purchased our fundraiser T-shirts, the Rushville Elks Lodge for sponsoring our uniforms this evening, fans tonight from both Rushville and Wapahani for supporting the benefit game, IHSAA for approving purple uniforms, our athletic department and staff for believing in our cause and mission, Mark Kinsey and Team Sports Inc. for designing and printing our T-shirts, Lady Lion soccer team members for their hard work, SPARC group for their help in making this a successful event, Zora’s family who has supported our mission from the very beginning, and to those in the community and surrounding areas who have reached out and contributed to make this day special. Rushville looks forward to hosting the event in years to come.
The Lady Lions fell just short of Wapahani and lost 2-1. The lone goal for Rushville was scored by senior Allie Yung.
Shots on goal for the Lady Lions included junior Belle Gossett (6), Yung (4), junior Izzy Wilson (2), senior Lexi Morris (1), and junior Haley Shoffner (1).
The Lady Lions defensive line was able to hold Wapahani for five offsides calls. Junior keeper Kelby Roberts had eight saves for the evening.
-Information provided.
