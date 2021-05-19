CONNERSVILLE – The Rushville Lady Lions track and field team competed in the 2021 IHSAA Girls Sectional 23 at Connersville on Tuesday. The top three in each event advance to regional competition.
Advancing to the regional next Tuesday at Franklin Community is Cyndi Tush, who placed third in the pole vault clearing a height of 8-6.
Lily Krodel placed first in the 300M hurdles with :50.58 and placed third in the 100M hurdles with a personal best time of :17.42.
The third athlete heading to regional is Olivia Wehr, placing third in the 3200 with a time of 13:28.04.
Connersville won the team title with 114 followed by Hagerstown 101, Centerville 90, Richmond 77.5, Rushville 70, Northeastern 54, Union County 46.5, Tri 28, Cambridge City Lincoln 20 and Seton Catholic 14.
Katie Tabeling and Annie Thoman competed in the discus, placing seventh and fifth with distances of 93-4 and 92-2. Tabeling and Addison Ballenger competed in the shot put, placing sixth and fifth with distances of 30-4 and 30-6.
Gabby Pavey placed fourth in the pole vault, clearing a height of 8-0.
The 4X400 relay team of B. Westphal, Norvell, Tush and Krodel placed fourth with a time of 4:38.22.
The 4X100 relay team of Tellas, Hadley, Cain and Morris finished eighth in :59.68.
The 4x800 relay team of B. Westphal, Hankins, Norvell and Whitham placed fifth with a time of 11:20.
Whitham and Norvell competed in the 800M run in times of 2:51.06 and 2:51.81.
In the 200, Lexi Morris competed with a time of :31.85. Morris also competed in the 100 with a time of :15.19.
In the 400, Tush and B. Westphal placed fifth and eighth at times of 1:07.48 and 1:08.
Olivia Wehr competed in the 1600, placing fifth with a time of 6:08.88.
Savannah Westphal ran in the 3200, placing sixth and finishing with a time of 13:59.78.
“The girls did a phenomenal job at performing tonight. We are a very young team, and I look forward to next year and the growth that will take place. The Lady Lions finished a great season with great weather and even better performances. I am proud of Cyndi Tush, Lilly Krodel, and Olivia Wehr, who are advancing to the regional next week as they continue the stamina competing against the best of the best,” Coach Augsberger said.
