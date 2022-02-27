CONNERSVILLE - Eight gymnastics teams met at Connersville on Saturday for the IHSAA sectional meet. Three teams advance to the regional and the top six individuals in each event advance to the regional.
Richmond won the team title with a score of 110.150. New Palestine was second with 102.600. Connersville earned the third team spot advancing to the regional with a 99.775.
Rushville was fourth with 97.700 followed by New Castle 97.575, Shelbyville 86.050, Morristown 76.700 and Franklin County 31.650.
Rushville's Nova Tackett earned a trip to the regional with her sixth place finish in the all-around. She scored a career best 34.475. Tackett was sixth on the vault with 8.85, eighth on the bars with a career tying best 8.375, eighthon the beam with a career best 8.7, and eighth on the floor with 8.55.
Advancing competitors from the Connersville Sectional and the Columbus East Sectional will compete in the regional. Franklin Central hosts the regional at The Gymnastics Company, 5646 Mutual Lane, Indianapolis, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
Rushville sophomore Bell Westphal finished 12th in the all-around with a 31.275. Westphal placed 21st on the vault with 8.2, 11th on the bars with 8.05, 17th on the beam with 7.7 and 18th on the floor with 7.325.
Cora Emory scored 8.2 for 21st on the vault.
Emma Philpot was 18th on the bars with 7.425, 16th on the beam with 7.725 and 19th on floor with 7.3.
Annie Thoman placed 21st on bars with 6.775, 14th on beam with 8.1 and 15th on floor with 8.0.
Kate Thoman placed 14th on the vault with a score of 8.4.
