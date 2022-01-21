BATESVILLE - A 13-2 first quarter by Rushville set the tone for the basketball game at Batesville on Thursday. The Lady Lions extended the lead to 31-10 at the half en route tot he 55-27 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Rushville improves to 13-8 overall and 5-1 in the EIAC. Batesville drops to 5-15 on the season and 1-5 in the EIAC.
After the half, the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Bulldogs 10-4 to grab a 41-14 lead heading to the final eight minutes.
Rushville was led by freshman Leonie Boyer with 18 points and a team-high five rebounds.
Briley Munchel finished with 12 points. Annika Marlow had 11 points. Olivia Smith and Jin Calaf both scored four points. Lexi Morris, Belle Gossett and Ericka Kuhn all scored two points.
Smith and Gossett both pulled down four rebounds. Marlow had three rebounds.
Marlow added a team-high five assists. Munchel had three assists.
Calaf led the team with eight steals. Gossett had six steals.
Batesville was led in scoring by Alyson Peters with eight points. Claire Saner and Annie Negovetich each added four points.
Batesville won the junior varsity contest 38-31.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Deputy with 11 points followed by Hanson six, Saner five, L. Nobbe five, Miller three, A. Nobbe two, Wanstrath two, Haskamp two and Negovetich two.
The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs move to 11-7 on the season.
For the Lady Lions, Kylee Herbert led the way with nine points. Buzzard and Angle both had five points. Morgan finished with four points. Smith and Kuhn both had three points and Newbold scored two points.
The IHSAA sectional draw will be announced Sunday. Greensburg is the host for Sectional 29. The sectional field consists of Rushville, Lawrenceburg, Greensburg, Franklin County, Batesville, South Dearborn and Connersville.
