GREENSBURG – The Lady Pirates hosted conference foe Rushville on Saturday. Greensburg led at the end of three of the four quarter breaks, but not at the one that counted as the Lady Lions defeated Greensburg 50-48.
Rushville improves to 5-4 overall and 2-0 in the EIAC. Greensburg drops to 3-9 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
Rushville took an early 5-2 lead on a rebound bucket by Annika Marlow. Greensburg tied the game at 8-8 on a jumper by Leah West. Carlee Adams’ 3-pointer put the Lady Pirates in front 11-10. After a drive to the bucket by Jin Calaf for Rushville, Kayla Tamm drained a 3-pointer.
The Lady Pirates held a 16-13 lead after one quarter.
Greensburg went to the long ball to open the second quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Tamm were followed by another Adams 3-pointer as the Lady Pirates built a 25-13 lead. Briley Munchel scored to get the Lady Lions on the board. After a jumper by Hannah Crowell for Greensburg, Rushville’s Belle Gossett scored seven straight points, including a traditional three point play to cut the deficit to 27-22.
Greensburg got five straight from Mylie Wilkison to extend the lead back to double digits. A 3-pointer by Gossett and bucket from Munchel for Rushville cut the deficit to 32-27 at the half.
Rushville fought back in the third quarter to tie the game with a Sophia Dora 3-pointer from the left corner. Dora’s free throw put Rushville on top, but West countered for Greensburg to give the Lady Pirates a 39-38 lead after three quarters.
The Lady Lions opened the fourth quarter with eight straight points. Calaf hit two from the charity stripe and Dora finished the spurt with a bucket off the Marlow assist. Greensburg got on the board near the four-minute mark with a 3-pointer by Adams to cut the Rushville lead to 46-42. The Lady Lions pushed the lead to seven on a drive by Dora and a Lexi Morris free throw.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Wilkison and Tamm cut the deficit to 49-48 with 1:26 to play. After a Rushville turnover, the Lady Pirates were unable to capitalize and were forced to foul and send Rushville to the free throw line.
Rushville missed two straight front ends of the 1-and-1. The second miss was rebounded by Dora for Rushville. Morris then went to the free throw line and gave Rushville a 50-48 lead. With :03.1 remaining, the Lady Lions could not convert a pair of free throws, but Dora again got the offensive rebound to seal the win.
Rushville was led by Dora with 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Gossett finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. Munchel added nine points and three boards. Marlow tallied eight points, two rebounds and four assists. Calaf had four points and one rebound and Morris added four points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
For the Lady Pirates, West led the way with 14 points. Tamm added 13 points and Wilkison had 10 points. Adams hit three bombs for nine points. Crowell added a jumper for two points.
