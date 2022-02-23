RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions closed out the regular season with a victory over Morristown and Indianapolis Scecina. The Lady Lions tallied 99.6 points. Morristown was second with 87.675 and Scecina was third with 55.2.
Rushville ends the regular season at 12-1. The Lady Lions will compete in the Connersville Sectional on Saturday. The sectional will be at the high school, not the traditional location of the Spartan Bowl.
Nova Tackett took top honors in the all-around with a score of 33.975. She placed second on the vault with 8.9, first on bars with 8.25, first on beam with 8.175 and first on floor with 8.65.
Annie Thoman took second in the all-around with a career best 32.65. She finished sixth on the vault with 8.2, fourth on the bars with 7.675, second on beam with 8.075 and first on floor with a career best 8.65.
Bell Westphal took fourth in the all-around with a score of 32.225. She was fifth on the vault with 8.35, second on bars with 8.1, fifth on beam with 7.725 and fourth on the floor with 8.05.
Cora Emory placed fourth on the vault with 8.5, seventh on the bars with 6.075 and seventh on floor with 7.475.
Mallory McDaniel was 10th on the bars with 4.675, 10th on the beam with 5.225 and sixth on the floor with a career best 7.9.
Emma Philpot placed third on the bars with a career best 7.825, fourth on the beam with 7.775 and fifth on the floor with 7.975.
Katie Thomas was third on the vault with a career best 8.6, sixth on the beam with 7.225 and third on the floor with 8.1.
