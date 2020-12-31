RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions doubled up the Lady Vikings of Blue River Valley in the middle two quarter to pull away to the 64-39 victory. Class A No. 3 BRV falls to 12-1 on the season. The Lady Lions improve to 9-5 heading into Saturday’s game at Seymour (5-5).
Rushville led by three after the first quarter and then outscored BRV 30-15 in the second and third quarters en route to the victory.
BRV opened the scoring in the game with a bucket by Abby Thornburgh. Rushville responded with an 11-1 run. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jaeda Miller jump started the spurt. A Lexi Morris lay-up capped the run with the Lady Lions leading 11-3.
BRV put together its own run. The Lady Vikings got a 3-pointer from Thornburgh to start an 8-0 run to tie the game 11-11. Rushville pushed the lead back to five on a bucket by Miller and 3-pointer from Annika Marlow. The Lady Vikings scored the next four points before Sophia Dora’s bucket closed the first quarter with Rushville leading 18-15.
Rushville opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run. Dora started the spurt and seven straight from Olivia Yager closed it with the Lady Lions leading 27-15.
BRV got the deficit down to eight at 32-24 on free throws by Samantha Loveless and Mallory Cross. Two free throws by Miller gave Rushville a 34-24 lead at the half.
Yager’s two free throws opened the second half. BRV got on the second half scoreboard with a traditional three point play from Maci Chamberlin. A bucket by Yager and a 3-pointer from Belle Gossett extended the Rushville lead to 41-27.
A traditional three point play by BRV’s Cross cut the deficit to 11 points. Rushville closed the quarter with seven straight Yager points to give the Lady Lions a 48-30 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Rushville put the game away in the fourth. A Yager bucket started a 14-2 run. Marlow hit back-to-back triples in the run as Rushville extended the lead to 62-32. After a bucket by Emily Hadley for the Lady Lions, BRV scored the final four points to close the game with the Lady Lions posting the 64-39 victory.
Yager led the Lady Lions with 20 points. Miller was also in double figures with 19 points. Marlow had nine points followed by Morris four, Dora four, Gossett three, Munchel three and Hadley two.
BRV was led by Cross with 12 points and Thornburgh with 11. Loveless had five points followed by Chamberlin three, Emma Blackburn three, Samantha Webb three and Lexi Whitinger two.
