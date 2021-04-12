The Lady Lions junior varsity softball teams jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 16-6 victory over Shenandoah.
Asher went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Lions in hits. The freshman single in the first, single in the second, single in the third, and a double in the fourth. Asher also led the team defensively with four putouts for the Lady Lions.
Rushville scored six runs in the second inning. The offense in the inning was led by Asher, Kylee Herbert, Strain, Marsh, and Kylie Parsley, all driving in runs in the inning.
Kylie Gray got the win for Rushville. The freshman allowed five hits and six runs over five innings, striking out three and walking one.
Rushville Lady Lions had 16 hits in the game. Asher, Marsh, Kuhn, Gray, and Brittany Mahan each collected multiple hits.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.