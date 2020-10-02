RUSHVILLE - In the final regular season game for the Lady Lion soccer team, Rushville defeated New Castle 5-1.
Rushville opened the scoring on a goal by Alexus Erlewein off the Belle Gossett assist.
Allie Yung scored the second goal of the first half off a corner kick. The third goal in the first half was scored by junior Lily Krodel. The last goal of the first half was scored by Gossett as Rushville led 4-1 at the half.
In the second half, Krodel headed the ball off a pass from Yung and scored Rushville's fifth goal of the game.
Shots on goal for the Lady Lions included Gossett (9), Lexi Morris (8), Yung (6), Savannah Gray (3), Erlewein (2), and Joleigh Geise, Haley Shoffner, Summer Stanley, and Violet Wehr (1 each).
Sophomore keeper Kelby Roberts had seven saves.
The Lady Lions play in the sectional tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, against Connersville at Rushville.
Lawrenceburg 9, Rushville 1
RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions fell to Lawrenceburg 9-1. The lone goal for the Lady Lions was scored by junior Lily Krodel off a turnover from Lawrenceburg's keeper.
Krodel had two shots on goal for the evening. Also with two shots on goal were juniors Audrey Gettinger and Lexi Morris. Senior Summer Stanley, junior Allie Yung, and sophomores Izzy Wilson and Belle Gossett each had one shot on goal.
Sophomore keeper Kelby Roberts had 19 saves and the Lady Lion defense held the Tigers to five offside calls.
-Information provided
