RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions softball team held off New Castle 9-8 in the season opener Tuesday.
Rushville held a 7-1 lead through five innings. New Castle rallied for three runs on two hits in the sixth to cut the deficit to 7-4.
The Lady Lions added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. New Castle had three straight singles in the seventh to load the bases and cut the deficit to 9-5. Rushville’s Kara Chandler struck out the next two Lady Trojans.
With two outs and bases loaded, New Castle player cleared the bases with a hit and tried to stretch the double into a triple. Rushville’s Grace Muir threw to Molly Zachery for the tag at third for the final out of the game.
Chandler got the win in the circle for Rushville. She had 11 strikeouts and allowed eight hits.
Rushville had nine hits and took advantage of five New Castle errors. Briley Munchel had two singles. Muir had a single and double. Lily Brown added two singles and a triple with five RBIs.
Rushville hosts Batesville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
