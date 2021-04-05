MIDDLETOWN - The Lady Lion softball team opened the 2021 season with a trip to Shenandoah. Rushville returned home with an 8-2 win over the Lady Raiders.
Rushville had 13 hits in the contest, led by Kara Chandler’s 4-for-5 with two doubles.
Jama Barnes went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a pair of RBIs.
Lily Brown added a pair of sacrifice bunts to move runners into scoring position for the Lady Lions’ offense.
Chandler picked up the win in the circle by allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.
