BROOKVILLE - Rushville opened the volleyball season on the road at Franklin County. The Lady Wildcats won the varsity match 25-22, 25-18 and 25-9.
The Lady Lions lost eight seniors to graduation and return just one senior this season in Olivia Yager. Rushville will be young, starting two freshman in Audrey Angle and Trisha Morgan.
In the varsity contest for the Lady Lions, Yager finished with seven points, three aces, nine kills, six assists and nine digs. Ericka Kuhn tallied four points, 16 serve receptions, two kills and 14 digs. Molly Zachery added 11 serve receptions and 34 digs. Carlie Kuhn had 11 serve receptions and seven digs. Morgan finished with two kills, five assists, 10 serve receptions and seven digs. Angle had five kills and one solo block.
Franklin County won the junior varsity match in three sets 25-14, 21-25, 15-7.
For the Lady Lions, Kiley Parsley tallied four kills, five points, two aces, seven serve receptions and five digs. Emi Flannery had seven points, 10 serve receptions, seven digs and one solo block. Jocelyn Cain had three kills. Brittany Mahan finished with four points, one ace, two kills, four assists and five digs. Lily Brown added 14 serve receptions and eight digs.
