LIBERTY - The Lady Lions picked up their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory at Union County.
Rushville had 30 shots on goal. The lone scorer for Rushville was junior Lily Krodel who had 5 shots on goal for the game, with the assist coming from senior Olivia Dora (four shots).
Other Lady Lions with shots on goal for the evening were sophomore Belle Gossett (7), junior Lexi Morris (5), junior Savannah Gray (3), sophomore Audrey Gulley (3), junior Allie Yung (2), and sophomore Haley Shoffner (1).
The defensive line played by variations of junior Cora Custer, senior Joleigh Geise, senior Summer Stanley, senior Alexis Fenimore, sophomore Hannah Selby, Gray, and Morris held the Patriots for seven offsides calls. Sophomore Kelby Roberts shut out Union County with 10 saves.
The Lady Lions play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Triton Central.
-Information provided
