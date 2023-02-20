NEW CASTLE - The Lady Lions gymnastics squad traveled to New Castle for a 4-team invitational. The Lady Trojans won the team title with 101.950.
Rushville set a new season high of 96.225 to take second place. Shelbyville was third with 73.55 and Jay County finished with 56.525.
Bell Westphal set a career best score in the all-around of 34.125 to take top honors individually. She scored a career best 9.1 for first on the vault, 8.5 for second on the bars, career tying best score of 8.7 for second on the beam and 7.825 for seventh on the floor.
Cora Emory was seventh in the all-around with a 30.975. She scored a career best 8.65 for eighth on the vault, a career best 6.95 for 10th on the bars, 7.6 for 10th on the beam and 7.775 for ninth on the floor.
Cyndi Tush set a career best of 30.575 in the all-around for eighth place. She scored a career best 8.85 for fifth on the vault, a career best 5.6 for 15th on the bars, a career best 8.3 for seventh on the beam and a career best 7.825 for seventh on the floor.
Mallory McDaniel scored 6.15 for 13th on the bars, 6.975 for 12th on the beam and 7.5 for 12th on the floor.
Gabby Pavey placed 16th on the bars with a career best 5.25 and 14th on the floor with a career best 7.45.
Karma Wilson was 13th on the vault with an 8.0 and 16th on the floor with a 7.3.
The Lady Lions will be at Connersville Saturday for the IHSAA sectional. The sectional starts at 11 a.m. and hosts gymnasts from Connersville, Franklin County, Morristown, Muncie Central, New Castle, New Palestine, Northeastern, Rushville, Shelbyville and Union County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.