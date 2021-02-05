RUSHVILLE — A 24-13 run by Rushville in the third quarter propelled the Lady Lions to a 66-52 victory over Greensburg in the sectional semifinal Friday.
The Lady Lions move to 16-8 on the season and face Lawrenceburg in the sectional championship on Saturday. Greensburg finishes the year 12-7.
Greensburg scored the first points of the game on a rebound bucket by Anna West. Rushville answered with a 3-pointer from Briley Munchel. After another West bucket, Belle Gossett drained a 3-pointer and hit a free throw as the Lady Lions led 7-4. Munchel followed with a triple and the lead moved to 10-4. Greensburg scored the next nine points, including two bombs by Taylor Cooney. A Jaeda Miller 3-pointer ended the first quarter with the Lady Lions trailing 15-13.
Buckets by Melina Wilkison and West opened the second quarter and pushed the lead to 19-13. A traditional three point play by Rushville’s Olivia Yager got things going for the Lady Lions. Munchel followed with four straight to put the Lady Lions back in front. With less than three minutes to play in the half, two free throws by West and a drive by Wilkison put Greensburg back in front 25-22. Rushville closed the half on a 7-3 run, including Annika Marlow’s 3-pointer to close the half with Rushville leading 29-28.
West’s bucket opened the third quarter and gave the lead back to the Lady Pirates. It was short-lived as Yager scored on a rebound and Sophia Dora scored four straight. After four straight points by Greensburg, the Lady Lions went on a 9-2 run. Munchel, Miller and Marlow (3-pointer) all scored in the spurt. A traditional three point play by Wilkison cut the deficit to 44-39. Marlow answered with her own traditional three point play and Miller hit a bomb to extend the Rushville lead to 50-39. The lead was cut to 50-41 on a bucket by Wilkison, but Dora’s 3-pointer at the horn put the Lady Lions on top 53-41 heading to the fourth quarter.
Greensburg scored the first three points of the fourth quarter, but the Lady Pirates were never able to get the deficit under double figures the rest of the way. A Lexi Morris 3-pointer followed by a lay-up by Miller extended the lead to 15 points. Cooney hit a 3-pointer late, but Rushville dribbled out most of the rest of the clock before Marlow hit a pair of free throws to make the final margin 66-52.
The Lady Lions had four players score in double figures: Munchel 14, Dora 13, Miller 13 and Marlow 10. Yager tallied nine points followed by Gossett four and Morris three.
Greensburg got 19 from Cooney, 18 from Wilkison, 13 for West and two from Adams.
