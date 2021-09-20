RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions hosted the Lady Pirates on Saturday for the annual Battle for the Ball game. Greensburg, coming off two weeks away from action, traveled with the trophy to Rushville, but the Lady Pirates did not return with it as Rushville posted a 6-2 victory.
Rushville struck first, just six minutes into the game with a goal from captain Lily Krodel. Greensburg tied the game just one minute later with a goal from Kayla Haycock.
Less than 10 minutes after the first goal, junior Jin Calaf was able to find the back of the net and put Rushville ahead 2-1. Off of an assist from junior Belle Gossett, junior Haley Shoffner put the Lady Lions on top 3-1.
The Lady Pirates got a goal from Macey Smith, making the score 3-2 at the half.
Gossett, Calaf, and Krodel were each able to score one goal each in the second half making the final score and victory over Greensburg 6-2.
Shots on goal for the Lady Lions included senior Allie Yung (7), Krodel (6), Gossett (5), Calaf (3), freshman Cheyann Lower (2), Shoffner (2), senior Lexi Morris (1), junior Audrey Gulley (1), senior captain Audrey Gettinger (1), freshman Railyn Combs (1), senior Cora Custer (1), and senior Kylee Macy (1). Rushville defensive line was able to get seven offside calls against Greensburg offense.
Junior keeper Kelby Roberts had eight saves for the game. The Lady Lions also celebrated Senior Night and recognized nine members of their squad: Jin Calaf (foreign exchange student), Cora Custer, Savannah Gray, Audrey Gettinger (captain), Lily Krodel (captain), Kylee Macy, Lexi Morris, Savanah Snow and Allie Yung.
Rushville's Gettinger said, "I feel that we played really well together. We did good in the first half, but definitely dominated during the second half."
Rushville's Krodel added, "I'm extremely proud of our team and how they played. This game meant so much to the seniors and everybody played their hardest to secure the victory."
Rushville Head Coach Kallie Peterman said, "Senior Night is always a tough one for us as coaches because it means we are one step closer to letting go of a significant part of our team. This year, this group of girls hits a little differently because it is the coaches' first group that we have had from freshmen to now seniors. We have a very special group of upperclassmen this year and the dedication these seniors have poured into our program will leave a mark on Lady Lion soccer indefinitely. We were down four starters and by the way our girls from the bench played, you would have never been able to tell. It's so great as a coach to finally see your athletes playing to their potential and working together as a unit and family. I am so proud of these girls, including our managers, for all of their hard work this season."
On Tuesday, the Lady Lions host South Dearborn and the Lady Pirates (2-3) return home for Senior Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.