RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lion volleyball team repeated as Rushville Invitational champions on Saturday.
The Lady Lions held off Centerville in the opening match 26-24, 23-25 and 16-14.
For Rushville, Abby Buckley tallied 10 points, two kills, 13 assists, 11 digs and two solo blocks. Emily Hadley had four points, two kills, 15 service receptions, 12 digs and one solo block. Jama Barnes chipped in with 20 service receptions and 16 digs. Olivia Yager finished with four points, five kills, eight assists and nine digs. Kendra Hamilton contributed nine kills, nine serve receptions and seven digs. Shrayder Fischer had two kills and one solo block. Josie Fields added seven kills and one solo block.
In the second round, the Lady Lions knocked off conference foe Connersville 25-20 and 25-19.
Stats for the Lady Lions included Olivia Yager - 7 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 6 assists, 11 digs; Barnes - 6 points, 15 service receptions, 15 digs; Hamilton - 6 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 7 kills, 1 solo block; Buckley - 4 points, 4 kills, 13 assists, 6 digs; Fischer - 3 kills, 1 solo block; Hadley - 4 points, 13 service receptions, 14 digs; Carley Jobe - 1 kill; Fields - 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 solo blocks; Kara Chandler - 4 digs; and Addison Ballenger - 2 points.
In the final round, Rushville defeated Oldenburg 25-17 and 25-17.
Stats for Rushville included Emily Hadley - 6 points, 4 kills, 27 digs; Barnes - 12 points, 13 service receptions, 18 digs; Hamilton - 7 kills, 12 digs; Yager - 2 kills, 6 assists, 9 digs; Buckley - 7 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 8 assists, 9 digs; Fields - 2 kills, 2 solo blocks; Fischer - 1 kill, 2 digs; Katie Yeend - 2 kills; Sophia Dora - 2 kills; Lily Brown - 2 serve receptions, 1 dig; and Molly Zachery - 2 points, 1 dig.
