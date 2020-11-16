AURORA — After the first eight minutes of action, there was little doubt in the outcome of the Lady Lions season opener on the road at South Dearborn. Rushville jumped out to a 15-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretched the margin to 35-5 at the half en route to the 65-22 victory.
Jaeda Miller led the Lady Lions offense in the first quarter with a pair of 3-pointers. Annika Marlow hit from long range. Belle Gossett, Abby Buckley and Josie Fields all added a bucket for the Lady Lions in the opening eight minutes.
Rushville exploded for 20 points in the second quarter, led by Marlow’s seven points. Miller hit from long range and Fields had five points in the quarter as the Lady Lions were in total control, up 35-5 at the half.
Rushville outscored the Lady Knights 17-3 in the third quarter to lead 52-8 after three quarters. Miller and Marlow both had five points for the Lady Lions in the quarter.
South Dearborn outscored Rushville 14-13 in the fourth, but could not overcome the big deficit after three quarters and fell to the Lady Lions 65-22.
For Rushville, Marlow had 17 points followed by Miller 14, Fields 11, Cassidy Tellas eight (six in the fourth quarter), Gossett seven, Buckley six and Emily Hadley two.
Kiersten Dixon led South Dearborn with five points. Jillian Bond added four.
Rushville scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to rally to a 30-28 victory. South Dearborn led 11-7 after one quarter, 19-14 at the half and 24-14 after three quarters.
Rushville was led by Kylee Herbert with 10 points. Josie Ballenger, Olivia Smith and Ericka Kuhn all had four points. Cyndi Tush and Mallory Angle both had three points. Kiley Parsley added two points.
South Dearborn was led by Rylee Thies with eight points and Bernadette Wismann with seven.
Rushville hosts Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Friday. The junior varsity game is set for 6 p.m. with varsity following.
