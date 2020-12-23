Visiting Rushville’s defensive pressure kept the Lady Chargers from getting comfortable in the offensive end in the first half. The Lady Lions used that to jump out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter and 31-15 lead at the half en route to the 56-31 victory.
Rushville moves to 7-5 on the season. North drops to 2-7.
Rushville’s Olivia Yager opened the scoring in the game with a 3-pointer. After a free throw from North’s Haley Gorrell, Jaeda Miller connected from long range to give Rushville the early 6-1 lead. Gorrell’s rebound bucket cut the deficit to three, but Yager responded on the other end with a lay-up to push the lead back to five.
Following a Brittany Krieger bucket for North, Rushville got a free throw by Belle Gossett and 3-pointer from the top of the key from Annika Marlow as Rushville led 12-5. Gossett’s jumper from the left wing capped the first quarter with the Lady Lions on top 14-7.
The Lady Lions opened the second quarter with a free throw by Yager and 3-pointer from Miller to extend the lead to 11 points. Later in the quarter, back-to-back buckets by Gorrell cut the deficit to 21-13. Rushville scored the next seven points. Lexi Morris completed a traditional three point play to put the Lady Lions on top 28-13. Jenna Walton scored for the Lady Chargers to stop the run, but a 3-pointer by Yager ended the first half with Rushville leading 31-15.
Rushville put the game out of reach to start the third quarter. A Briley Munchel bucket started a 9-0 run. Munchel’s steal and lay-up capped the spurt with Rushville leading 40-15 with less than five minutes to play in the third. Gorrell got the Lady Chargers on the board with a bucket in the paint. Madelyn Bohman followed with a 3-pointer for North to make it 40-20. Abby Buckley’s baseline jumper ended the third quarter with Rushville leading 44-22.
Rushville opened the final eight minutes on a 6-2 run before a Barber lay-up for North made it 50-26. The teams traded scores the rest of the way as Rushville left with the 56-31 win.
Rushville was led by Yager with 20 points, three rebounds, one assist and five steals. Miller tallied eight points, three rebounds and three assists. Morris finished with seven points, four rebounds and one steal. Marlow had six points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gossett had five points and two rebounds. Buckley (three rebounds, two steals) and Munchel (five steals) both had four points. Josie Fields had two points and two rebounds.
Gorrell led the way for the Lady Chargers with 17 points. Bohman finished with five points. Morgan Stanley had three points. Barker, Walton and Krieger all added two points.
In the junior varsity game, North outscored the Lady Lions 15-6 in the first half and went on to post the 36-28 victory. North was led by Ogden with a game-high 17 points. Kunz and Barber both had nine points. Walton added two points. Rushville was led by Ericka Kuhn with eight points. Kylee Herbert had seven followed by Josie Ballenger four, Olivia Smith four, Kiley Parsley three and Cassidy Tellas two.
