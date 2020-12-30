VERSAILLES — The Lady Lions picked up a couple new opponents on the 2020-21 basketball schedule due to their holiday tournament being cancelled. Rushville traveled to South Ripley on Tuesday and took full advantage of the opportunity to play with a 56-31 victory.
Rushville moves to 8-5 and the Lady Raiders drop to 6-3.
After South Ripley opened the game with the first four points, Rushville got on the board with back-to-back 3-pointers from Annika Marlow. The lead grew to 8-4 on a rebound bucket by Belle Gossett. South Ripley got a bucket by Emily Flood to stop the run by Rushville. The Lady Lions were not done, going on a 9-2 run to close the quarter. Olivia Yager’s bucket in the paint closed the first eight minutes with Rushville on top 17-8.
Turnovers were a big factor as South Ripley had eight in the first quarter and nine in the second.
Jaeda Miller hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter for the Lady Lions. A bucket by Marlow pushed the lead to 14 points before South Ripley got a traditional three point play from Rachel Meyer. After the teams traded buckets, Rushville went on an 11-0 run. A Yager free throw started the spurt and buckets by Gossett and Yager capped it to put the Lady Lions in front 35-13. A traditional three point play by South Ripley’s L.J. McQueen made the half-time score 35-16.
Briley Munchel hit from long distance to open the second half. After four straight Lady Raider points, a steal and bucket by Yager was followed by a triple and rebound bucket by Miller to push the lead to 45-20. Yager added a 3-pointer for Rushville and Janire San Miguel hit a free throw for South Ripley as the third quarter came to an end with the Lady Lions leading 48-23.
Both teams scored eight points in the fourth quarter. Rushville’s Lexi Morris scored six points and Gossett added two as the Lady Lions cruised to the 56-31 victory.
Rushville was led in scoring by Yager with 17 points. Marlow added 11 and Miller had 10. Munchel, Morris and Gossett all had six points. Gossett and Yager both pulled down five rebounds. Marlow had four assists.
Meyer led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 12 points.
In the junior varsity game, South Ripley rallied from an 18-8 half-time deficit to win 46-41.
Rushville was led by Kylee Herbert with 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Cassidy Tellas added 10 points. Olivia Smith added nine points and Cyndi Tush had two.
