RUSHVILLE - On Thursday, the Lady Lions softball team (2-1) defeated Cambridge City Lincoln 10-0.
The Lady Lions tallied 10 RBI’s on nine hits that included a 2-run home run by Kendra Hamilton.
Hamilton, Briley Munchel, Carley Jobe and Grace Muir all had two hits. Muir’s second hit collected the RBI to seal the 10-0 victory with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lions moved runners well utilizing the sacrifice bunt with Rochelle Meyers twice, Lily Brown once, and Kylee Herbert once.
Kara Chandler picked up the win in the circle, facing 25 batters and allowing six hits with three strikeouts. The Lady Lions defense turned a pair of double plays.
The Lady Lion junior varsity team jumped out to a 14-2 lead on Cambridge City before the game was called early due to weather.
In only three innings, the Lady Lions racked up 10 hits, which scored two runs in the first, four runs in the second, and eight runs in the third.
In the first inning, freshman Brittney Mahan hit a triple to score the first run of the night. Kaylyn Marsh and Hannah Strain both hit doubles and Strain led the Lady Lions going 3-for-3 on the night. Hits also came from freshmen Kiley Gray, Ericka Kuhn, and Katelyn Asher.
Defensively, the Lady Lions also committed zero errors on the night. Kaylyn Marsh pitched all three innings for the Lady Lions.
