BROOKVILLE - Rushville Lady Lions competed on Tuesday at Franklin County in a 3-team track meet. East Central took first place with 116 followed by Rushville 35 and Franklin County 27.
In the field events, Indya Burnett placed fourth in the high jump jumping a height of 4-4.
In pole vault, Cyndi Tush and Gabby Pavey took first and second clearing heights of 8-6 and 7-6. Annie Hadley also participated in pole vault.
Sophomore Katie Tabeling dominated the shot put ring and came away with a personal best of 35-0. In the discus, Tabeling threw a distance of 88-0 taking second. Annie Thoman threw a 27-10 in the shot put, and threw a 78-9 in the discus, placing fourth. Addison Ballanger also competed for the night in shot and discus.
In the 100M dash, Cassidy Tellas and Lexi Morris finished with a time of :14.48 and :15.02.
In the 200M dash, Morris finished with a personal best time of :33.02.
In the 400M dash, Tush and B. Westphal finished second and third finishing with times of 1:08 and 1:10.
In the 800M run, Ashley Whitham, Norvell, Hankins, Adams and Lawrence all participated finishing with times of 2:58, 3:01, 3:08, 3:33, and 3:22.
In the 1600M run, Savannah Westphal had a personal best time of 6:16 and also took third for the night.
In the 100M hurdles, Krodel took fourth finishing in a time of :17.23, shaving off an entire second from Friday's meet. Krodel took second in the 300M hurdles finishing with a time of :50.78. In the 100M hurdles, Jocelyn Cain and Katie Ripberger also competed.
In the 300M hurdles, Burnett had a personal best time and finished second with a time of :58.81. Katie Ripberger and Jocelyn Cain also competed.
The 4x100 team of Tellas, Cain, Hadley, and Morris finished with a time of 1:00.
The 4x400 team of Burnett, B. Westphal, Norvell, and Krodel finished with a time of 4:55. The junior varsity team of Pavey, Whitham, Lawrence, and Hankins also participated.
The 4x800 team of B. Westphal, Norvell, Pavey, and Whitham finished with a time of 12:23 for the night, taking second.
"The Lady Lions showed up to compete. They adapted to the weather and finished with a second for the night. I am very proud of the girls. The next two weeks is conference and sectional as we are looking to come out with great performances," Coach Hannah Augsburger said.
The Lady Lions are in action on Thursday for Senior Night.
-Information provided.
