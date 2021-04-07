RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lion track team opened the season Tuesday with a victory over North and South Decatur. Rushville won with 70, followed by North 54 and South 40.
In the field events, sophomore Katie Tabeling took first place in the shot put with a distance of 32 feet, 4 inches. She took second in the discus with a distance of 85-8. Junior Annie Thoman took second place in the shot put (28-6) and had a personal best of 64-1 in the discus.
In the long jump, Indya Burnett finished second overall with a jump of 14-6, with Olivia Wehr finishing fourth with a distance of 13-3 1/2. Burnett also took third place in the high jump clearing 4-8.
In the pole vault, Cyndi Tush finished first clearing 7-6 while Gabby Pavey finished second clearing 7-0.
On the track, the 4x800 team of Ashley Whitham, Mia Norvell, Gabby Pavey and Isabella Wesyphal finished in first place with a time of 11:54. The team of Madison Hankins, Meredith Lawerance, Lanea Adams and Lexi Morris also competed well with a time of 13:49.
Junior Lilly Krodel finished first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.89, and Jocelyn Cain finishing second with a time of 21.82, with Katie Ripberger coming in fifth place.
In the 1600, Wehr finished second with a time of 6:21 and Savannah Westphal finishing third with a time of 6:35.
Cyndi Tush took first place in the 400 with a time of 1:08, with Lexi Morris finishing with a time of 1:17.
In the 300 meter hurdles, Krodel and Burnett took first and third with times of 51:09 and 57:12, with Jocelyn Cain and Katie Ripberger running well in the reserve race.
In the 800, sophomore Ashley Whitham took second place with a time of 2:56. Also in the 800, Isabella Westphal, Norvell, Pavey, Maddy Hankins, Meredith Lawrence and Lanea Adams also competed.
In the 200, Tellas came in fourth with a time of 34.88.
Westphal came in first for the 3200 with a time of 14:34. The 4x400 team of Wehr, Burnett, Tush and Krodel finished in second place with a time of 4:47 with teams of B. Westphal, Norvell, Pavey and Morris competing as well.
"I am very proud of the young team that we have,” RCHS coach Hannah Augsburger said. “Last year was hard due to losing the season, but we are hungry to compete. I am eager for the girls to compete for more and fine-tune the details for our next meet on Saturday.”
-Information provided
