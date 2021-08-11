GREENFIELD - The Lady Lions golf team traveled to Hawk's Tail Golf Course on Monday for a 3-team match with Greenfield-Central and Triton Central.
The Lady Cougars of Greenfield-Central took first place with 202. Rushville was second with 246 and Triton Central was incomplete.
Isabella Wilson led the way for the Lady Lions with 55.
Claire Waits was next for Rushville with 61.
Emilee Jackman was one shot back with 62.
Emma Tressler and Megan Alexander both carded 68.
"Just didn't have it tonight. It's easy to forget how mental golf can be. If you're not in the right mindset, it will show on the card. Three away matches in a four-day stretch puts a lot of stress on the girls on top of starting back to school. We'll do our best to rally tomorrow and then we'll have a much needed break," head coach Jon Bitner said.
Centerville 219, Rushville 226
RICHMOND - On the road at Highland Lakes Golf Course in Richmond, the Lady Lions fell to host Centerville by just seven strokes, 219-226.
Rushville's Isabella Wilson shared medalist honors by carding a 47.
Claire Waits finished with 57.
Emilee Jackman had a 60.
Emma Tressler was two strokes back with 63 and Megan Alexander had 66.
In junior varsity action, Meredith Erwin finished with 65.
"The girls played much better this evening. A 20-stroke drop from the day before is encouraging, but losing by seven shots still stings a bit. The girls know they all left some strokes out there that could have made the difference between winning and losing," head coach Jon Bitner said. "We have the rest of the week off to rest up and hone our skills before facing some tough conference foes next week. Hopefully, we continue trending down."
Rushville returns to action at 4:45 p.m. Monday at Antler Pointe against EIAC foe Franklin County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.