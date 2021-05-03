RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions hosted the annual Rushville Invitational on Saturday with Morristown, Tri and Cambridge City Lincoln also competing.
Rushville knocked off Tri and Morristown, but fell to team champion Lincoln. The Lady Lions finished second.
Rushville’s No. 2 doubles team of Lily Yager and Isabella Wilson were the champions at their position.
No. 3 singles player Audrey Gulley and the No. 1 doubles team of Juliana Simmermon and Josie Fields were runner-up at their positions.
The Lady Lions (4-10) host conference foe South Dearborn at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
