RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lion track team finished seventh at the EIAC meet held on the local track.
East Central took top team honors with 172 followed by Batesville 115, Greensburg 113, Lawrenceburg 65, Franklin County 50, Connersville 42.50, Rushville 35 and South Dearborn 29.
In the field events, sophomore Katie Tabeling scored in both shot put and discus, placing eighth and fourth for the night throwing 31-5 and with a personal best of 96-1. Addison Ballenger competed in the shot put and had a distance of 30-3. Annie Thoman threw her personal best of 80-0 in the discus for the night.
Cyndi Tush won the pole vault event clearing a personal best height of 9-3 winning the event for the night.
Gabby Pavey placed fifth in the pole vault clearing 8-0. Cassidy Tellas placed eighth in the long jump, with a personal best of 13-9.5.
On the track, the 4x800M relay team of Bell Westphal, Mia Norvell, Olivia Wehr, and Ashley Whitham placed sixth running a time of 11:37.13.
In the 100M hurdles, Lily Krodel placed fifth with a time of :17:56 and in the 300M hurdles, Krodel ran a time of :58.9. Jocelyn Cain participated in the 100M hurdles with a time of :23:07.
In the 100M dash, Tellas and Morris competed by finishing with times of :15.41 and :15.35.
Savannah Westphal ran the 1600M run in a time of 6:53.
The 4x100M team of Tellas, Hadley, Cain, and Morris placed eighth with a personal best time of :59.52.
In the 400M dash, Wehr and B. Westphal competed in the event finishing in times of 1:07 and 1:08 placing second and fifth.
In the 800M run, Whitham and Norvell participated finishing in times of 2:47 and 2:48.
In the 200M dash, Tellas and Morris ran in times of :32.48 and :32.65.
Westphal ran the 3200M run in 14:53.
In the last event of the night, the 4x400M relay team of B. Westphal, Norvell, Tush and Wehr placed sixth in 4:40.
"The girls did a tremendous job competing, and I am very proud of the athlete's as they showed great improvements. We head to Connersville Tuesday for sectional. We are looking to compete and come in with heart and grit," Coach Hannah Augsburger said.
-Information provided.
