MUNCIE – Despite the Lady Lions’ offense putting up 27 shots on goal, Rushville was not able to break through at Muncie Burris and fell to the Lady Owls 5-0.
Lexi Morris led the Lady Lion offense with seven shots followed by Olivia Dora four, Audrey Gulley four, Audrey Gettinger three, Lily Krodel two, Allie Yung two, Belle Gossett one, Joleigh Geise one, Alexis Fenimore one, Alexus Erlewein one and Izzy Wilson one.
Rushville’s defense forced seven offsides calls against the Lady Owls.
Keeper Morgan Whitham had one save and Kelby Roberts added seven saves.
