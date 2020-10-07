RUSHVILLE — A night after sweeping Morristown in three sets, the Lady Lions matched that performance with a 25-8, 26-24 and 25-23 victory over conference rival Connersville. Rushville moved to 14-15 on the season.
“I thought we played really well in set one, but in sets two and three we stopped attacking and just got the ball over the net which allowed Connersville to pound the ball back at us. We have good hitters and we just have to keep getting the ball to our hitters,” Coach Scanlan said. “Tonight was a great win for us as it was a conference win. This win puts us at 14-15, with a chance on Thursday to put us at .500 going into sectional week. It has been quite a few years since Rushville volleyball has been at .500 or above.”
Statistics for the varsity Lady Lions included Jama Barnes – 7 points, 23 serve receptions, 20 digs; Emily Hadley – 7 points, 3 kills, 9 serve receptions, 19 digs; Olivia Yager – 7 points, 10 kills, 10 assists, 15 digs; Abby Buckley – 14 points (7 straight in 1st set), 5 aces, 16 assists, 12 digs; Addison Ballenger – 4 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 solo block; and Kendra Hamilton – 13 kills, 12 serve receptions, 18 digs.
In the junior varsity contest, the Lady Lions posted a 25-17 and 25-22 victory.
Statistics for Rushville included Lily Brown – 6 points, 3 aces, 7 serve receptions, 7 digs; Molly Zachery – 5 points, 1 ace, 15 serve receptions, 11 digs; Sophia Dora – 5 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 5 assists, 5 digs; and Kara Chandler – 6 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 4 assists, 7 digs.
Rushville 3, Morristown 0
MORRISTOWN – On the road at Morristown, the Lions needed just three sets to take the sting out of the Yellow Jackets 25-19, 25-14 and 25-15.
Rushville’s Jama Barnes broke the season record for digs as she collected 25 digs against the Lady Yellow Jackets to bring her season total to 398. The old record is 389 digs set in 2007. Emily Hadley is right behind Barnes as she collected 18 digs against Morristown to bring her season total to 389. Barnes holds the record for serving percentage in a season at 98.5% and is on pace to break that record again this year along with the career percentage. She currently has 236 serving attempts with no misses.
“I thought we looked really good on the floor. The girls were talking and moving with the ball. Jama broke the single season dig record and Kendra came close to breaking the single game record for kills as she had 15 and the record is 17,” Coach Scanlan said. “Kendra hit the ball hard last night and Morristown did not have an answer for her. I have stressed to the players that this week is a lead up to the sectional and it is important that we gain momentum with each game.”
Statistics for the Lady Lions included Jama Barnes – 7 points, 11 serve receptions, 25 digs; Emily Hadley – 5 points, 2 aces, 9 kills, 12 serve receptions, 18 digs; Olivia Yager – 4 kills, 14 assists, 16 digs; Abby Buckley – 13 points (6 straight in third set), 1 ace, 3 kills, 14 assists, 20 digs; Carley Jobe – 4 points, 1 ace, 1 kill; Addison Ballenger – 1 kill; Josie Fields – 2 kills, 1 solo block; and Kendra Hamilton – 7 points, 2 aces, 15 kills, 12 serve receptions, 14 digs.
Rushville knocked off the Lady Yellow Jackets 25-24 and 25-16 in the junior varsity contest.
Statistics for Rushville included Emilee Jackman – 5 kills; Lily Brown – 3 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 8 digs; Kendra Buckley – 2 kills, 1 assist; Carlie Kuhn – 2 kills 6 serve receptions; Josie Ballenger – 1 kill, 5 serve receptions, 5 digs; Molly Zachery – 8 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 13 serve receptions, 10 digs; Sophia Dora – 4 kills, 3 assists, 5 digs, 1 solo block; and Ericka Kuhn – 4 points, 1 solo blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.