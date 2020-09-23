RUSHVILLE - It took just three sets for the Lady Lions to post the victory over Cambridge City Lincoln. Rushville won 25-15, 25-20 and 25-20.
The Lady Lions came out aggressively in the first set and took a commanding 7-1 lead off of Abby Buckley's serving. She served for six straight points. Lincoln did fight back in the second and third set and even led for most of the third set. The Lady Lions were able to persevere to take the third set and the match.
The Lady Lions now stand at 10-8 and are next in action Thursday night when they travel to Lawrenceburg to take on the Lady Tigers in a conference battle.
“I was very pleased with the way we came out and played against Lincoln. Everyone played well and did the job that they were supposed to,” Coach Scanlan said. “One of our starting middle hitters is out for the season and I thought Carley Jobe, Katie Yeend, and Addison Ballenger filled that spot perfectly. I can't say enough about Kara Chandler, Molly Zachery, Sophia Dora, and Lily Brown and the job they did. They often don't get a lot of playing time and get pulled from the bench in the blink of an eye to go in. Against Lincoln, they went in at different times and provided a boost when it was needed and performed like they had been in the game the whole time.”
Statistics for the Lady Lions included Jama Barnes - 5 points, 11 serve receptions, 24 digs; Emily Hadley - 6 points, 8 kills, 20 serve receptions, 19 digs; Olivia Yager - 4 points, 1 ace, 7 kills, 11 assists, 16 digs, 1 solo block; Abby Buckley - 13 points (6 straight in 1st set), 1 ace, 3 kills, 13 assists, 10 digs; Carley Jobe - 1 solo block, 1 assist block; Addison Ballenger - 4 points; Josie Fields - 6 kills, 2 solo blocks; and Kendra Hamilton - 7 kills, 12 digs, 1 solo block.
Rushville won the junior varsity contest 25-22 and 25-14. Zachery dominated the second set serving 12 straight points with five aces.
Statistics for Rushville included Emilee Jackman - 1 kill; Lily Brown - 5 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 11 serve receptions, 10 digs; Kendra Buckley - 3 kills; Carlie Kuhn - 3 digs; Josie Ballenger - 6 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 6 digs; Molly Zachery - 15 points (12 straight in 2nd set), 5 aces, 1 kill, 8 serve receptions, 14 digs; Sophia Dora - 6 assists, 12 digs, 1 assist block; Ericka Kuhn - 7 points, 6 kills, 1 assist block; and Kara Chandler - 2 kills, 6 assists.
