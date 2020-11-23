BEECH GROVE - Coming off a 14-point loss at Class A Morristown on Friday, knocking off visiting Rushville on Saturday was a big ask for the Lady Hornets of Beech Grove. The Lady Lions proved to be too much on both ends of the floor in a 62-23 victory over Beech Grove.
The Lady Lions move to 2-1 on the season. The Lady Hornets drop to 0-4.
“The girls have been practicing really hard these past few weeks. It was so fun to watch them play against competition this weekend. We know as a team that each day in the gym right now is a blessing. We have had some ups and downs these past few weeks and the girls have handled the adversity well. We know this season will be a roller coaster and they are doing the best they can knowing sometimes things are out of our control,” Coach Melissa Marlow said.
The Lady Lions’ defense gave Beech Grove troubles. Rushville forced turnovers in the first quarter and built a 15-8 lead after the first eight minutes.
Rushville kept up the pressure on both ends of the court, outscoring the Lady Hornets 20-7 in the second quarter. Rushville held a 35-15 lead at the half.
In the second half, Rushville’s defense gave up only eight points, five in the third quarter and three in the fourth quarter. The Lady Lions added 27 points in the second half to make the final margin of victory 62-23.
Olivia Yager had a nice all-around game for the Lady Lions. The junior poured in 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting, pulled down four rebounds and had two assists and three steals.
Jaeda Miller led the Lady Lions with 15 points, including two 3-pointers to go with seven rebounds and two steals.
Annika Marlow finished with eight points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Briley Munchel tallied seven points, four assists and three steals. Emily Hadley had six points, a team-high eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Abby Buckley added five points, four rebounds and one assist. Josie Fields had four points and four rebounds. Sophia Dora had three points, one rebound, one assist and two steals. Belle Gossett finished with two points, two rebounds and four steals.
For Beech Grove, Malone Moore led in scoring with seven points followed by Tia O’Conner six, Madison Jobe five, McKnight four and Warrner one.
Mt. Vernon 54, Rushville 49, OT
RUSHVILLE - Thirty-two minutes was not enough time to decide the game Friday as Mt. Vernon visiting Rushville. Unfortunately for the locals, the Lady Marauders were five points better in the overtime session and won 54-49.
“Mt. Vernon is going to be one of the better teams on our schedule. The things that hurt us in that game are all fixable. If we can learn from those mistakes and fix those things in practice, we will have a chance to have a very successful season,” Coach Melissa Marlow said. “The game was a hard battle that we lost, however, there were several bright spots. I was proud they battled back at the end of regulation and put us in OT.”
Mt. Vernon opened the game with the first four points before Rushville’s Jaeda Miller hit from behind the arc. A triple from Briley Munchel had the Lady Lions on top early at 6-4.
A traditional three point play by Mt. Vernon’s Maddie Swingle gave the lead back to Mt. Vernon. The Lady Marauders did not trail again in the opening quarter. Rushville closed to 9-8 on free throws by Olivia Yager, 12-11 on a Annika Marlow 3-pointer and at the end of the quarter at 14-13 on a bucket by Yager.
Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter, scoring just six points each. Rushville scored the first four points to lead 17-14 on buckets by Yager and Josie Fields. A free throw by Yager and one by Munchel was all for the Lady Lions in the quarter.
Two free throws by Mt. Vernon’s Olivia Yeley at the 2:27 mark of the second quarter capped the scoring as the Lady Marauders led at the break 20-19.
The Lady Marauders pushed the lead to seven at one point in the third quarter, but the Lady Lions clawed back to cut the deficit to three at the end of three quarters at 34-31.
Rushville had its best offensive quarter in the final eight minutes and needed all those points. The Lady Lions outscored Mt. Vernon 16-13 in the fourth to send the game to overtime tied 47-47.
In the extra session, Mt. Vernon outscored Rushville 7-2 to escape town with the win.
Three Lady Lions scored in double figures - Marlow 16, Yager 15 and Miller 10. Munchel had six points and Fields had two.
Mt. Vernon was led by Lexi Shelton with 15 points followed by Swingle 12, Shay Shipley eight, Abby Worley seven, Yeley seven and Riley Hasseld five.
In the junior varsity game, the Lady Lions rallied from a 3-point deficit after three quarters to post the 48-44 win.
Sophia Dora led the way for the Lady Lions with 19 points. Kylee Herbert was also in double figures with 10 points. Cassidy Tellas and Olivia Smith both had five points. Josie Ballenger added four points. Cyndi Tush had three points and Ericka Kuhn added two points.
The Lady Lions return to action at New Palestine (2-1) tonight.
