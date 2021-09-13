RUSHVILLE - Rushville hosted Muncie Burris in girls soccer action Saturday. The Lady Lions had lost the last five meetings with the Lady Owls, but Saturday was a different story. Rushville used a pair of second half goals to knock off Burris 3-1.
Rushville's first goal came from junior Jin Calaf at the 20 minute mark in the first half.
The second and third goals came in the first 10 minutes of the second half from senior captain Lily Krodel (assist junior Belle Gossett) and from senior Lexi Morris off of a free kick.
Leading shots on goal for Rushville was junior Audrey Gulley with seven. Gossett and Krodel each had five shots on goal. The rest of the Lady Lions with shots on goal were senior Allie Yung (4), Calaf (3), Morris (3), and senior captain Audrey Gettinger (2).
Junior keeper Kelby Roberts had three stops and 15 saves for the game. The defensive line held the Lady Owls for five offside calls.
Junior Izzy Wilson said, "We really came together as team, being selfless and talking to one another. I'm glad we stuck with it and could get the win."
Senior Cora Custer said, "I think that we worked really well as a team tonight. We had great through balls up top, which was really good for us offensively. On the defensive side, we did a great job communicating and sprinting back to help our keeper, who had an amazing game."
Junior Kelby Roberts added, "I thought we had a really productive game tonight. At times we broke down, but other girls were able to step up where it was needed. We were able to turn everything we've been doing in practice into reality on the field, which was a big positive take away from tonight's game. I'm really proud of the girls and everything we've accomplishing this season and ready for the big week ahead of us."
Coach Peggs said, "Tonight was a well fought game. I was proud of how our girls handled a rough team. We held our own and maintained our composure the entire game. Junior Jin Calaf scored early in the game. After Muncie Burris scored to tie the game 1-1, we really responded well with seniors Lexi Morris and Lily Krodel each scoring a goal. Junior goalie Kelby Roberts had an outstanding game."
The Lady Lions travel to Franklin County Tuesday, to East Central Wednesday and host Greensburg in the Battle of the Ball and Senior Night on Saturday.
-Information provided.
