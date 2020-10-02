CONNERSVILLE - Rushville only needed three sets at Connersville on Thursday to knock off the Spartans in volleyball action 25-19, 25-7 and 25-21.
“I thought we talked and moved well on the court. The players really stepped up and made it a fun game to watch especially if you were a Rushville fan. We have a busy week next week, so I hope we can make a run and carry that right into sectional week. Our sectional draw is Sunday so I am anxious to see how that plays out,” Coach Scanlan said.
Statistics for the Lady Lions included Jama Barnes - 10 points, 17 serve receptions, 23 digs; Emily Hadley - 8 points, 8 kills, 16 digs; Olivia Yager - 5 kills, 8 assists, 13 digs; Abby Buckley - 10 points, 2 aces, 21 assists, 13 digs; Addison Ballenger - 2 kills, 1 solo block; Josie Fields - 8 digs, 1 solo block, 1 assist block; and Kendra Hamilton - 10 points, 14 kills, 33 digs.
Rushville cruised to the victory in the junior varsity contest 25-16 and 25-13.
Statistics for the Lady Lions included Emilee Jackman - 2 kills, 1 assist block; Lily Brown - 7 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 9 serve receptions, 13 digs; Kendra Buckley - 1 kill, 6 digs; Carlie Kuhn - 6 points, 2 aces, 8 digs; Molly Zachery - 7 points (6 straight in first set), 4 aces, 8 serve receptions, 17 digs; Sophia Dora - 7 points, 2 aces, 9 kills, 4 assists, 1 solo block, 1 assist block; and Kara Chandler - 5 points, 6 assists, 14 digs.
The freshman Lady Lions traveled to Franklin County on Thursday. East Central defeated the Lady Lions 25-15 and 25-20. Rushville knocked off Franklin County 25-16 and 25-17.
Statistics for the Lady Lions against East Central included Brittney Mahon - 1 kill, 4 assists; Mallory Angle - 3 serve receptions; Jocelyn Cain - 2 kills, 16 serve receptions, 1 solo block; Alexus McGuire - 4 digs; Kiley Parsley - 3 aces, 7 digs; Josie Ballenger - 3 assists; and Ericka Kuhn - 6 kills, 7 digs.
Statistics for the Lady Lions against Franklin County included Brittney Mahon - 3 kills; Mallory Angle - 5 points, 1 kill, 1 assist block; Jocelyn Cain - 4 points, 5 serve receptions, 4 digs, 1 assist block; Alexus McGuire - 4 serve receptions, 3 digs; Kiley Parsley - 17 points (8 straight in 1st set), 2 aces, 1 kill, 7 serve receptions, 4 digs; Josie Ballenger - 6 points, 5 aces, 5 assists, 7 digs; and Ericka Kuhn - 5 kills, 1 solo block.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.