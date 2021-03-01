CONNERSVILLE - The Spartan Bowl was the host for the IHSAA gymnastics sectional on Saturday in Connersville. Teams and individuals were battling for sectional titles and berths into the regional. The top three teams and top six individuals in each event advance to the regional.
The Lady Red Devils of Richmond won the sectional team title with a score of 106.625. New Castle took second place with 104.600. New Palestine was third with 98.750.
The host Lady Spartans took fourth place with 92.950 followed by Rushville 92.550, Shelbyville 86.700, Morristown 83.275, Muncie Central 59.400, Union County 32.850 and Franklin County 29.150.
Richmond junior Elizabeth Ruger and New Castle senior Samantha Ward shared the all-around title with scores of 36.700.
Rushville’s Nova Tackett was ninth in the all-around with 30.775. Tackett received 8.5 on the vault, 7.95 for eighth on the bars, 6.575 on beam and 7.75 on floor.
Rushville’s Bell Westphal was 10th in the all-around with 30.475. She received 8.5 on the vault, 7.15 on bars, 7.4 on beam and 7.425 on floor.
Rushville’s Cora Emory scored 8.35 on vault, 6.1 on beam and 7.9 on floor.
Rushville’s Katie Thoman scored 8.35 on vault and 7.725 on floor.
Annie Thoman scored 7.35 on bars for Rushville.
Rushville’s Emma Philpot had a 6.65 on bars and 7.4 (no fall) on beam.
