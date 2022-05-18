CONNERSVILLE - It was a three team race for the girls track sectional title at Connersville. The host Lady Spartans, Richmond and Rushville were all within striking distance of the title with two events left to compete.
Connersville was able to make its way to the title with a team total of 104 points. Richmond was less than two points back with 102.5 and the Lady Lions placed third with 97.
Leading the way for the Lady Lions was Lily Krodel, scoring 20 points on the night. Krodel was the sectional champion in the 300 hurdles. She also qualified for the regional in the 100 hurdles with a third place finish. Krodel teamed with Mia Norvell, Olivia Wehr and Trisha Morgan to take third in the 4x400 relay.
"On the track we had lots of good things happen throughout the night. We had athletes qualify for finals that we didn’t expect and scored points where we didn’t expect to. Everyone across the whole team stepped up. We did everything we could with maximum effort to make it an exciting night for the Lady Lions. We made sacrifices and it almost paid off," Coach Bentley noted.
According to Coach Bentley, Wehr, coming off injury, made an amazing triple in the 4x8, mile, and 4x4. Maddy Hankins finished her 800 and then immediately competed in the 2 mile with no recovery in hopes to grab some team points while Savannah Westphal scored in the 4x8, mile and 2 mile. Morgan and Yanitza Norvell ran great times in the 400 to score a few points for the team. Two sprinters, Combs and Westphal, qualify for the finals in the 200 and Ripberger in the hurdles came out with a few points as well. Finally setting a new season PR was the 4x800 team of Westphal, Wehr, Hankins, and Norvell earning them a regional spot next week as well.
Cyndi Tush took second in the pole vault at 9-6 with Gabrielle Pavey taking third at 8-6. Indya Burnett placed fourth in the long jump.
Rushville won both throwing events. Annie Thoman won the discus with a distance of 104-3. Jenna Lawler won the shot put with a distance of 35-5. Katie Tabeling took second in the shot put with a personal best 33-2 and fifth in the discus.
In the sprints, Belle Westphal placed sixth in the 200 with a personal best of :29.35. Railyn Combs placed eighth in the 200. In the 400, Morgan placed fourth and Yanizta Norvell was eighth. The 4x400 team of Krodel, Mia Norvell, Wehr and Morgan finished fifth.
The advancing regional qualifiers will compete next Tuesday at Franklin Community.
"Coach Tush said, "All in all it was a great night for the Lady Lions on the track and in the field. We had three sectional champions, Lily Krodel, Anne Thoman, and Jenna Lawler, as well as one runner-up, Cyndi Tush. We fought in all areas to keep it close. It came down to the last event and that was the goal, keep it close to give us a shot. We did just that and almost got it."
